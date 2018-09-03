Register
07:09 GMT +303 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

    German FM Calls to Resist Right-Wing Sentiment Following Chemnitz Events

    © REUTERS / Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Week-long mass anti-migration protests erupted in Chemnitz on August 26 after a 35-year-old German was stabbed to death in a street brawl and two alleged perpetrators from Iraq and Syria were arrested on a suspicion of murder.

    According to the DPA news agency, the rallies in Chemnitz gathered a total of 11,000 protesters, demanding immediate deportation of all undocumented migrants from Germany. Local media suggested the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has won solid support in the state and reportedly poised to become at least Saxony's second biggest political force in the next regional elections.

    Rally in Chemnitz, Germany
    © Sputnik / Stringer
    WATCH: Portraits of Alleged Migrant Attacks' Victims Displayed at Chemnitz Protests
    On Sunday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged Germans to "get off their sofas and open their mouths" against spreading xenophobia, Bild reported. "All of us have to show the world that we democrats are the majority and the racists are the minority," Heiko Maas told the Bild newspaper.

    "When it comes to xenophobia, right-wing extremism and racism, Germany is watched especially critically — rightfully. When the Nazi greeting is again shown today in our streets, it's a shame for our country. We must resist the ultra-right. We should not behave as if nothing is happening. We must show up against neo-Nazis and anti-Semites," Heiko Maas was quoted as saying by Bild.

    Starting 2015, Germany took in several million refugees as part of what German Chancellor Angela Merkel called an "open-door policy" amid the European migration crisis.

    WATCH: Seventh Day of Protests In Germany’s Chemnitz Over Stabbing Attack

    Islamic State Fighters
    © REUTERS / Stringer
    UK Defense Secretary Warns Afghan Daesh Terrorists Threaten Whole Europe
    Ever since, multiple reports have attributed responsibility for gruesome murders and rape cases to migrants and asylum-seekers living in Germany, provoking a vigorous public outcry over Merkel's controversial migration policy and igniting a surge of right-wing and radical sentiment.

    Meanwhile, right-wing parties are surging in elections throughout much of Europe in response to a unprecedented influx of undocumented migrants, mainly from the Middle East and North Africa.

    Related:

    Portraits of Alleged Migrant Attacks' Victims Displayed at Chemnitz Protests
    WATCH: Seventh Day of Protests In Germany’s Chemnitz Over Stabbing Attack
    Chemnitz Enters Seventh Day of Anti-Migration Rallies Over Fatal Stabbing Attack
    Chemnitz Holds ‘March of Silence’ to Remember German Slain by Alleged Migrants
    Chemnitz on Alert in Response to Govt Stance Over Anti-Immigrant Protests
    Tags:
    sentiment, right-wing, crisis, migration, xenophobia, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Heiko Maas, Chemnitz, Germany, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse