Muslim Student Aims to Become First Miss England Beauty to Wear Hijab in Finals

Despite her tender age, a law student from England works part-time and combines it with a rewarding job as a volunteer fundraiser for a charity.

Sara Iftekhar, a 20 year-old law student from Huddersfield, England, has set her mind on grabbing an English beauty queen title walking down a Kelham Hall catwalk in Nottinghamshire in a hijab, which, if so, will make her the first English pageant title owner to wear the Muslim headscarf in the competition, The Daily Mail reported.

For now, the Muslim student, who is not new to Instagram fame, is fortunate to have completed several competition stages to reach the much-anticipated finals, saying it is “amazing” beyond her comprehension.

“It was an incredible experience and something which I will never be able to forget. The opportunities which I have received with being a finalist in Miss England are opportunities which I would never have thought of and will forever be grateful for,” she wrote.

The student, who also doubles as a businesswoman, notably uses her publicity for a good cause, as she has been raising funds in recent time for Beauty with a Purpose, a charity that assists underprivileged children around the world. “I participated in Miss 2018 in order to show that beauty doesn't have a definition, everyone is beautiful in their own ways, regardless of their weight, race, colour or shape,” she stated on her GoFundMe page.

Sara will face the rest of the top 50 beauty queens in the Tuesday final, and in the event of a win, she will go to represent England at Miss World in China.



