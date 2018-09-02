Theresa May Will Not Accept 'Compromises' on Brexit Deal - Reports

"I will not be pushed into accepting compromises on the Chequers proposals that are not in our national interest […] The coming months will be critical in shaping the future of our country and I am clear about my mission," May was quoted as saying by The Sunday Telegraph.
"For some sectors there would be real challenges for both the UK and the EU […] but we would get through it and go on to thrive. So we will be ready for a no deal if we need to be," May said.
However, UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab admitted on Wednesday that Brussels and London may fail to finalize the deal on the UK's withdrawal from the EU by the October deadline.
UK-based media reported earlier, citing unnamed sources, that UK and EU officials had informally announced plans to agree on the conditions of Brexit by mid-November. If the new deadline is again postponed to December or even January, the sides will reportedly either have to make concessions or refuse to negotiate.
Meanwhile, hardline Brexiteers are reportedly becoming increasingly dissatisfied with the way May is handling Brexit, and are actively seeking to join the ruling party, which stokes allegations of May's possible unseating, a move that is unlikely to take place before next March.
According to the recent UK-based media reports, certain Brexit supporters in May's party are ready to introduce their own plan for Brexit ahead of the party's annual conference at the end of September.
