Stabbing Attack in North Italy Killed One, Injured Four - Reports

A woman entered the building of the communal museum of the northern Italian town of Canneto sull'Oglio on Saturday and attacked the visitors with a knife, La Gazzetta di Mantova reported.
Then the woman went out of the building and tried again to hit passers-by with a knife. As a result of this attack, four people were injured. Later, a 54-year-old Italian, who received severe stab wounds, died. There are no threats to the lives of the other victims.
E' successo a Canneto sull'Oglio, fermata badante Vedi: Donna accoltella passanti, un morto Fonte: ansahttps://t.co/bLuP3IrwPz https://t.co/bLuP3IrwPz— CambiaCatania (@CambiaCatania) September 1, 2018
Local police services arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire area near the museum. Soon they managed to detain the attacker, who turned out to be a 58-year-old Polish citizen. The reasons for its inadequate behavior are still being probed. The policeman who detained the woman said that when he approached her, she was literally "popeyed."
