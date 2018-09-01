Stabbing Attack in North Italy Killed One, Injured Four - Reports

A woman entered the building of the communal museum of the northern Italian town of Canneto sull'Oglio on Saturday and attacked the visitors with a knife, La Gazzetta di Mantova reported.

Then the woman went out of the building and tried again to hit passers-by with a knife. As a result of this attack, four people were injured. Later, a 54-year-old Italian, who received severe stab wounds, died. There are no threats to the lives of the other victims.

E' successo a Canneto sull'Oglio, fermata badante Vedi: Donna accoltella passanti, un morto Fonte: ansahttps://t.co/bLuP3IrwPz https://t.co/bLuP3IrwPz — CambiaCatania (@CambiaCatania) September 1, 2018

​Local police services arrived at the scene and cordoned off the entire area near the museum. Soon they managed to detain the attacker, who turned out to be a 58-year-old Polish citizen. The reasons for its inadequate behavior are still being probed. The policeman who detained the woman said that when he approached her, she was literally "popeyed."