Attack at Amsterdam Train Station: Both Victims Are US Citizens - Embassy

The US Embassy has reported that the individuals injured in the Friday stabbing attack at Amsterdam's Central Station were both US citizens.

"We are aware that both victims were US citizens and have been in touch with them and their families," US ambassador Pete Hoekstra said in a statement.

A stabbing assault took place on the afternoon of August 31 at the Central Station in Amsterdam where two people were injured and the suspect shot.

"We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the City of Amsterdam to provide assistance to them and their families," US ambassador Pete Hoekstra stated.

Local news reports announced that the stabbing had taken place after a fight between two people on a railway platform.

READ MORE: Police Shoot Suspect in Stabbing at Amsterdam Train Station, 2 Injured — Reports

© AP Photo / Peter Dejong Dutch Police Reportedly Suggest Terror Motive in Friday's Stabbing Attack

According to Dutch police the assailant, an Afghan citizen, was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

The police stated that his motives remain unknown.

About 250,000 people use Amsterdam's Central Railway Station daily, with frequent trains connecting it to the city's Schiphol Airport.