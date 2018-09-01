Attack at Amsterdam Train Station: Both Victims Are US Citizens - Embassy

"We are aware that both victims were US citizens and have been in touch with them and their families," US ambassador Pete Hoekstra said in a statement.
A stabbing assault took place on the afternoon of August 31 at the Central Station in Amsterdam where two people were injured and the suspect shot.
"We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the City of Amsterdam to provide assistance to them and their families," US ambassador Pete Hoekstra stated.
Local news reports announced that the stabbing had taken place after a fight between two people on a railway platform.
The police stated that his motives remain unknown.
About 250,000 people use Amsterdam's Central Railway Station daily, with frequent trains connecting it to the city's Schiphol Airport.
