Blast, Fire in German Refinery Injures Eight - Police (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Three people have been hospitalized with severe injuries. Due to the severe smoke caused by the explosion and subsequent fire, 1.8 thousand people have been forced to leave their homes, according to the Bild newspaper.
Over 200 firefighters have taken part in the operation to extinguish the fire and eliminate the consequences of the explosion.
Schaut sehr schlimm aus, hoffe es ist niemanden was passiert! #explosion #vohburg #ingolstadt #Raffinerie pic.twitter.com/FCXROPgK9P— ILectron (@i_lectron) September 1, 2018
The explosion took place at around 5:30 a.m. (03:30 GMT) near the city of Ingolstadt.
— wolfgang glöckl (@doubleju) September 1, 2018
— Timea (@tweefn) September 1, 2018
The cause of the explosion has not yet been established.
