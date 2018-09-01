Acting DPR Leader Vows to Push for Integration with Russia

DONETSK(Sputnik) - The last farewell ceremony and the funeral of the assassinated leader of the Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko are set to take place on September 2, acting DPR leader Dmitry Trapeznikov said Friday.

Trapeznikov also said Friday that he was not ruling out the possibility of military provocations by the Ukrainian forces after the assassination.

"Provocations are expected. We are aware of the plans of the Ukrainian side, we note movements of military equipment. A number of violations have been registered. We are putting our ears to the ground, controlling the situation," Trapeznikov said.

Meanwhile, authorities of the DPR will continue seeking integration with Russia after the murder of its president, the region’s new leader said Saturday. "Our foreign policy remains unchanged, it is integration with the Russian Federation," acting DPR leader Dmitry Trapeznikov said in a statement circulated by his press office.

Alexander Zakharchenko, 42, the leader of the breakaway region in eastern Ukraine, was killed Friday in a blast at a cafe in central Donetsk at an event honoring a late native of the Donetsk region and iconic Russian singer, Iosif Kobzon. Eleven others were injured. Kobzon, a famous Soviet and later Russian singer and lawmaker, died Thursday at the age of 80. He had a prolific career and was compared to Frank Sinatra for his crooning style.

The DPR’s finance minister Alexander Timofeev was taken to hospital in a serious condition after the explosion at the local cafe.

Donetsk authorities said they were treating the bombing as an act of terrorism. Trapeznikov said several suspects had already confessed the attack was orchestrated by Ukraine, a claim denied by its law-enforcement SBU agency.

The DPR authorities have strengthened security measures following the assassination. In particular, the curfew in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic was extended by two hours to begin at 11:00 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT). The curfew was introduced in the DPR after the beginning of the military conflict in the area between local militias and the Kiev forces in 2014. It was in place between 11:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. every day until July when Zakharchenko cut it to be in place between 01:00 a.m. and 05:00 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to Zakharchenko's death as a "vile assassination" by those who preferred "the way of terror" to finding a peaceful solution to the four-year conflict in eastern Ukraine.