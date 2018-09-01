Dutch Police Reportedly Suggest Terror Motive in Friday's Stabbing Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The police said that the incident took place at the Central Railway Station in Amsterdam. The police have shot the suspect after he injured two people. Local news reports suggested, citing witnesses, that the attack took place after a brawl between two people at a railway platform.

Meanwhile, the Dutch authorities do not rule out that a stabbing attack in downtown Amsterdam was an act of terror, local media reported.

© Sputnik / Alex McNaughton Suspect in UK Parliament Ramming Charged With Attempted Murder - Reports

The investigators are looking into several other possible motives of the attack perpetrator, however, they had not managed to identify ties between the victims of the incident, the RTL broadcaster reported.

The attacker was a 19-year-old man from Afghanistan, who had a German residence permit, the outlet added.

"The preliminary police inquiry showed that the victims have not been selected intentionally or due to a certain reason," the police said as quoted by the broadcaster.

The perpetrator of the attack, shot by the police, and the individuals he had injured were hospitalized after the incident.

READ MORE: Chemnitz on Alert in Response to Govt Stance Over Anti-Immigrant Protests