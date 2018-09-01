Dutch Police Reportedly Suggest Terror Motive in Friday's Stabbing Attack

Meanwhile, the Dutch authorities do not rule out that a stabbing attack in downtown Amsterdam was an act of terror, local media reported.
The attacker was a 19-year-old man from Afghanistan, who had a German residence permit, the outlet added.
"The preliminary police inquiry showed that the victims have not been selected intentionally or due to a certain reason," the police said as quoted by the broadcaster.
The perpetrator of the attack, shot by the police, and the individuals he had injured were hospitalized after the incident.
