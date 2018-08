DONETSK (Sputnik) - One person was killed and three others wounded in an explosion in a cafe in downtown Donetsk, a source in a security service of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) told Sputnik on Friday.

"According to preliminary data, one dead and three wounded," the source said.

A blast occurred earlier Friday in a restaurant several hundred meters from the residence of DPR head Alexander Zakharchenko.

According to the security source, Zakharchenko died due to the explosion, while DPR Finance minister was wounded.