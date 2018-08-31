Police Shoot Suspect in Stabbing at Amsterdam Train Station, 2 Injured - Reports

Three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack inside Amsterdam’s central railway station, according to the AFP, citing police sources.

The station was evacuated after police shot a suspect in a stabbing attack in which two people were injured.

"A suspect has been shot after a stabbing incident at Amsterdam Central Station," Dutch police said on Twitter, indicating that the station has been closed off to all rail traffic.

The victims have been taken to hospital, as has the suspect that was shot.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown.

Amsterdam's Central Railway Station is a busy location for visitors of the Dutch capital, with frequently passing trains connecting it to the city's Schiphol Airport.

Friday is one of the most hectic days of the week, with lots of people arriving at the station.