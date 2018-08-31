Air France Flight From Detroit to Paris Declares Emergency - Reports

An Air France flight has reported a "general emergency" on its approach to Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, according to International Flight News.
The flight has requested priority landing at CDG due to a medical emergency.
Air France flight #AF377 from Detroit to Paris (CDG) has declared a general emergency https://t.co/IEn3dLDH6J pic.twitter.com/bkhWPKbEu3— International Flight News (@FlightIntl) 31 августа 2018 г.
Earlier in August, a LATAM Airlines passenger plane en route from Lima to Santiago, Chile was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Peru due to a bomb threat.
On August 16, a German Condor Airways passenger plane also made an emergency landing at Chania airport on the Greek island of Crete over an alleged bomb threat on board.
