Air France Flight From Detroit to Paris Declares Emergency - Reports

The Boeing 777-228 (ER) left Detroit at 9:31 p.m. (00:31 GMT) and is scheduled to arrive in Paris at 10:55 a.m. (8:55 GMT).

An Air France flight has reported a "general emergency" on its approach to Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, according to International Flight News.

The flight has requested priority landing at CDG due to a medical emergency.

Air France flight #AF377 from Detroit to Paris (CDG) has declared a general emergency https://t.co/IEn3dLDH6J pic.twitter.com/bkhWPKbEu3 — International Flight News (@FlightIntl) 31 августа 2018 г.

Earlier in August, a LATAM Airlines passenger plane en route from Lima to Santiago, Chile was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Peru due to a bomb threat.

On August 16, a German Condor Airways passenger plane also made an emergency landing at Chania airport on the Greek island of Crete over an alleged bomb threat on board.