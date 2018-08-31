British Airways Ibiza-Bound Flight Aborts Takeoff Due to Brutal Fight

According to local media reports, the plane managed to take off after being delayed more than two hours.

The British Airways plane heading to the Spanish island of Ibiza was forced to turn back on the runway at London's Gatwick Airport after a sudden brawl broke out on board.

READ MORE: Violent Fight Breaks Out Between Waffle House Employees Over Dishes (VIDEO)

According to local media reports, Gatwick Police escorted four passengers off the plane due to “drunken and loutish” behavior on board just before take off. One of the alleged passengers tweeted a picture of a police car outside the jet with the caption: “Fight on the flight from Gatwick to Ibiza.”

Fight 🥊 on the flight from Gatwick to Ibiza. Take off aborted. Flight returned to the gate. One guy hiding in the toilet. 4 guys escorted off the plane by her majesty’s finest 👮‍♀️ police 🚓. BA has seriously upped it’s in flight entertainment game! pic.twitter.com/Zr5Roe5e5t — Simon Dunmore (@SimonDunmore) 30 августа 2018 г.

One of the passengers was also said to have hid in the restroom during the skirmish.

READ MORE: ‘I Will Take My Wig Off Right Now': Commuters Brawl on UK Train (VIDEO)

After a two-hour delay, the plane was eventually able to take off.