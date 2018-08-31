Russian Investigators Deny Version of Blast Aboard President Kaczynski's Plane

The Russian Investigative Committee has no questions left about the causes behind the crash of Kaczynski's plane; the Polish side’s version about an explosion did not find confirmation, official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said.

"I emphasize that the Russian investigation has no questions about the reasons for what happened. A set of factors led to the tragedy. This is the failure of the commander of the crew to take timely action to go to an alternate aerodrome because of the actual weather conditions at the airfield in Smolensk. And the inaccurate actions of the crew in the face of a reduction in the visibility of landmarks, the continuation of the approach, as well as the lack of a proper reaction and the required action despite the repeated activation of the early warning system about approaching the ground," Petrenko said.

Petrenko noted that all other versions, including those voiced by the Polish side, had been carefully checked. In particular, the version about an explosion was checked as a top priority and did not find any justification. Specialists from the Interstate Aviation Committee came to the same conclusions as a result of their own investigation.

