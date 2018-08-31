May on Her TV Preferences: Drama About Female Home Sec. Not Best Way to 'Unwind'

During her visit to Africa, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has opened up about her favorite programs and shows on television.

Theresa May appears to be more into the American police show NCIS, The Great British Bake Off and Strictly Come Dancing rather than the BBC show Bodyguard that focuses on the relationship between female home secretary played by Keeley Hawes and her security detail, which she says is not relaxing for her.

While in Africa, May, who served as home secretary between 2010 and 2016, allegedly told reporters that she switched off the first episode of the BBC drama Bodyguard after 20 minutes.

“I watch TV to unwind,” May said. “I’m not sure a drama about a female home secretary is the best way for me to do that.”

She needs a lot of unwinding based on her dance moves 😀 — inthezone (@inthezoneuk) 30 августа 2018 г.

During her visit to Africa earlier this week, Theresa May became the subject of mockery and jokes after she hit the dance floor in a South African school, performing bizarre, robot-style moves.