German Police Look for Person Who Leaked Migrant Suspect Warrant to Right-Wing

Protests have been organized by right-wing activists in Chemnitz since news of the death of a 35-year-old German carpenter, allegedly at the hands of a migrant, surfaced in media. They were only further fueled by reports that the man died while defending a woman, which later turned out to be fake.

Authorities in Chemnitz, Germany are currently looking for the person responsible for leaking the warrant on one of the suspects in Sunday's stabbing attack, which led to the death of a 35-year-old German citizen and two other men being injured, Deutsche Welle reported. The warrant, containing the full name and address of one of the suspects (either of a 22-year-old Iraqi man or a 23-year-old Syrian) as well as the names of witnesses and judge in the case, was reportedly published on platforms related to various right-wing organizations.

Authorities can't determine with 100% accuracy whether the document is authentic, but believe that it was most likely a copy of the original.

The murder of the 35-year-old German on August 26 sparked anti-migrant protests in Chemnitz, organized by right-wing groups. The protests only intensified after media reported that the man had been defending a woman. It later turned out that the report was false. Local authorities blasted media for spreading fake news that resulted in riots. The protests have not abated and once again erupted on August 30 as Saxony's prime minister visited the city.