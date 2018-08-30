UK Foreign Secretary Slams Google Over Failure to Remove Child Abuse Content

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has criticized Google over its failure to cooperate in removing child abuse-related content while at the same time considering giving in to China's demands on censoring certain content.

"Seems extraordinary that Google is considering censoring its content to get into China but won't cooperate with UK, US and other 5 eyes countries in removing child abuse content. They used to be so proud of being values-driven," Hunt wrote on Twitter.

The Five Eyes is a reference to an intelligence alliance that includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The UK has long requested technology companies do more to deal with online crime and to fight the spread of extremist material.

In January, UK Prime Minister Theresa May urged social media at the World Economic Forum to go the extra mile in making sure their platforms do not give a voice to extremists and child abusers.