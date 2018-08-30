Register
13:56 GMT +330 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Doctor

    UK Police Arrest Illegal Immigrant Posing as Doctor to Woo Girlfriend's Parents

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Pakistani man appears to have come up with a bogus scheme for the sake of love, but the repercussions it carried seem to have complicated the matter still further, with the case having been defined as a blatant fraud.

    An illegal immigrant from Pakistan has been caught strutting around the A&E department at Maidstone Hospital in Kent with an ID belonging to a different person, striving, as it turned out, to impress an Indian family he was hoping to marry into, KentOnline reported.

    The opportunistic 34-year-old had been presenting himself as a senior medical worker until he was stopped after having raised suspicions among the hospital staff.

    Protesters carry a wreath as they gather for a far-right protest in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man has died and two others were injured in an altercation between several people of various nationalities in the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Sunday
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Anti-Immigrant Protests in Germany: What Has Happened So Far (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    According to a witness cited by the newspaper, the receptionist, having heard him say he was not a doctor, nor the person named on the ID, told him it was fraud and called the police “straight away.”

    The bogus doctor was brought out of in handcuffs and shortly after moved to an immigration detention center. He is now facing deportation from the country, according to a Home Office representative.

    READ MORE: Disproportionate Immigrant Crimes Fuel Controversy Ahead of Swedish Election

    Luckily, the doctor is believed not to have come into contact with any patients or entered any secure hospital premises during his fraudulent roleplay, with a local NHS Trust spokesman stating they have guarantees that “none” of their patients “were involved in any way.” "The matter is now in the hands of the relevant authorities and our staff have been thanked for their diligence,” he summed up.

    Related:

    'No Such Thing as an Ethnic Swede' as Half of Viking Capital Were Immigrants
    British Soldier Accused of Plotting to Smuggle Immigrants into UK from France
    No Illegal Immigrants Transferred Yet to US Military Bases - Pentagon
    Immigrants Report Losing Contact With Kids After Separation at US-Mexico Border
    Tags:
    hospital, doctor, illegal schemes, immigration laws, immigration, Kent, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    High-Speed Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous Car Racing Lady From Saudi Arabia
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse