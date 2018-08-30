UK Police Arrest Illegal Immigrant Posing as Doctor to Woo Girlfriend's Parents

A Pakistani man appears to have come up with a bogus scheme for the sake of love, but the repercussions it carried seem to have complicated the matter still further, with the case having been defined as a blatant fraud.

An illegal immigrant from Pakistan has been caught strutting around the A&E department at Maidstone Hospital in Kent with an ID belonging to a different person, striving, as it turned out, to impress an Indian family he was hoping to marry into, KentOnline reported.

The opportunistic 34-year-old had been presenting himself as a senior medical worker until he was stopped after having raised suspicions among the hospital staff.

According to a witness cited by the newspaper, the receptionist, having heard him say he was not a doctor, nor the person named on the ID, told him it was fraud and called the police “straight away.”

The bogus doctor was brought out of in handcuffs and shortly after moved to an immigration detention center. He is now facing deportation from the country, according to a Home Office representative.

READ MORE: Disproportionate Immigrant Crimes Fuel Controversy Ahead of Swedish Election

Luckily, the doctor is believed not to have come into contact with any patients or entered any secure hospital premises during his fraudulent roleplay, with a local NHS Trust spokesman stating they have guarantees that “none” of their patients “were involved in any way.” "The matter is now in the hands of the relevant authorities and our staff have been thanked for their diligence,” he summed up.