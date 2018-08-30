Belgian TV Presenter Charged With Armed Robbery as Part of Gang

Until now, he has been known for his coverage of football games.

Stephane Pauwels, one of the top Belgian football TV presenters, was arrested and charged with armed robbery as a part of a gang Wednesday, according to a report by AFP.

The 50-year old TV sportscaster, who worked for both Belgian and French television, was arrested during a police raid, the media outlet reports.

According to Belgian federal prosecutor's spokesperson Wenke Roggen, Pauwels is suspected of "armed robbery with a firearm, at night, as part of a gang."

The police say the robbery took place in 2017 south of Brussels. Pauwels' arrest is only one part of an investigation authorities launched several month ago, which has already resulted in five people being taken into custody, the police add.

The presenter was arrested Tuesday and appeared before the court Wednesday, which charged him and granted conditional bail, AFP reports.

Pauwels works on Belgium's RTL-TVI channel, the nation's leading private broadcaster, where he presents football games, as well as a show called "Storms of Life."

​RTL's parent company, RTL Belgium, said Pauwels has been suspended, effective immediately.

"The management of RTL Belgium strongly hopes that clarity can be brought as quickly as possible to this affair," the company said in a statement carried by the news channel RTL Info.