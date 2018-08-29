UK, EU May Fail to Finalize Brexit Deal by October Deadline - Brexit Secretary

LONDON (Sputnik) - Even though UK Prime Minister Theresa May previously expressed her commitment to meet the deadline, UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab admitted on Wednesday that Brussels and London may fail to coordinate the deal on UK's withdrawal from the European Union by the October deadline.

"It is important as we enter the final phase of the negotiations in the lead up to the October council and the possibility that it may creep beyond that, we want to see some renewed energy. We're bringing the ambition and the substance of our white paper on the future relationship and also, I think, some pragmatism to try and go the extra mile to get the deal that I think is in both sides interests," Raab said in the House of Lords.

READ MORE: Ex-SAS Chief Warns No-Deal Brexit Would Be 'Major Security Concern' for UK

Raab confirmed that the government of Prime Minister Theresa May is still committed to following the deadline and prepare the document by October despite the existing disagreements with Brussels and practically halted negotiation process. Raab noted that the European Union has coordinated 80 percent of all the provisions.

Raab is expected to visit Brussels on Friday and persuade European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, to accelerate the coordination of Brexit deal provisions and achieve a compromise. This visit was confirmed by a source in UK Prime Minister's office.

Earlier in the day, media reported citing unnamed sources that representatives of the United Kingdom and the European Union informally announced plans to agree on the conditions of Brexit by mid-November. If the new deadline is again postponed to December or January, the sides reportedly will either have to make concessions or refuse to negotiate.

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019.