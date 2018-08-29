Iran Dismisses French Restriction on Its Diplomats to Travel to Iran

Earlier, Reuters reported that France has told its diplomats and Foreign Ministry officials to suspend indefinitely suspend all non-essential travel to Iran.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said, commenting on the Reuters report, that Iran should be vigilant against "enemies" trying to affect ties between the countries.

"The relations between Iran and Europe, especially Iran and France have some enemies, and we should be vigilant against their actions," Bahram Qasemi said.

"The restriction on the French diplomats' travel (to Iran) is not correct," he added.

US President Donald Trump announced his decision to leave the JCPOA and re-impose sanctions against Tehran and third states doing business with Iran in May.

On August 7, the United States officially put into effect the first package of sanctions against Tehran, which are targeting Iran's purchase of US dollar banknotes, trade in gold and other metals and transactions involving the national currency.

Following the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, the European Union along with other signatories to the accord has repeatedly stressed their interest in preserving ties with Iran.