Register
11:06 GMT +329 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Swedish police prepare to check an incoming train at the Swedish end of the bridge between Sweden and Denmark in Malmo, Sweden

    Disproportionate Immigrant Crimes Fuel Controversy Ahead of Swedish Election

    © AFP 2018 / TT NEWS AGENCY / STIG-AKE JONSSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Lopsided crime statistics, where immigrants are clearly overrepresented, have become a major political argument ahead of the Swedish general election in September.

    Foreign-born individuals are overrepresented in Sweden's crime statistics, especially with respect to serious crimes, a unique map published by the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter spanning 131,000 crimes committed by 65,000 perpetrators in 2017 has shown.

    In total, 1.6 percent of the foreign-born population were found to engage in criminal behavior, as opposed to 0.9 percent of the Swedish-born population, meaning that the group was 1.8 times more likely to commit crimes. The figure was higher for sexual crimes (2.2 percent).

    This is in line with the latest mapping of immigrant crime concluded in 2005 by Sweden's Council for Crime Prevention (Brå). Since then, no similar studies have been carried out for "ethical reasons." Back then, Brå found that immigrants were overrepresented by 2.5 times, although a different counting mechanism was used. Brå also highlighted that the overrepresentation was highest among people born in the Middle East and Africa.

    READ MORE: 'Jesus Didn't Flee to Sweden': Migration Issues Dominate Election Debate

    Dagens Nyheter attributed this skewed balance to the fact that immigrants are often worse off economically and socially disadvantaged compared with the majority population, which was a major factor contributing to crime.

    According to Jerzy Sarnecki, a professor of criminology at Stockholm University, immigrants' overrepresentation depended on an array of factors, including discrimination within the legal system including racial profiling, traumatic experiences in their often war-torn home countries, as well as cultural clashes, poverty, social isolation, low socioeconomic status and difficult childhood conditions.

    The debate about the link between crime and immigration was recently rekindled by the film "Sentenced for Rape" by Swedish national broadcaster SVT, which revealed that 58 percent of all convicted rapists over the past five years were immigrants, the majority of them born in the Middle East or Africa.

    READ MORE: Young Swedes Disillusioned With 'Democratic' Rule, Want 'Pundits' to Take Over

    The film touched a sensitive spot in Swedish society, becoming an argument in the debate ahead of upcoming general election in September.

    "Sweden needs to put the foot down. If you commit rape and are a foreign citizen, you should be expelled. We must also dare to acknowledge that there are cultural and norm-related problems, such as with young guys from Afghanistan, that need to be addressed," Conservative legal spokesman Tomas Tobé told the tabloid daily Aftonbladet, accusing the "red-green" Löfven government of trying to conceal the unpleasant statistics.

    Investigative journalist Joakim Lamotte was critical of the mapping, stressing that it left out second-generation immigrants, who also play a role in rape statistics.

    "There is a historic betrayal of vulnerable women going on in our country, and for this I mainly blame our politicians and journalists," Lamotte said, as quoted by the Samtiden magazine.

    READ MORE: 88% of Sweden's Gang Rapists Have Foreign Background — Report

    On the other hand, Jerzy Sarnecki, who was also featured in "Sentenced for Rape," later said the film "preyed on Swedes' fears" and it shouldn't have been broadcast at all. According to him, it shifted the focus solely towards perpetrators' ethnicity while ignoring other factors.

    "Let's say that we have TV anchors' profiles or film moguls on the one hand and newly arrived Afghan boys on the other hand. Who do you think is more likely to be sentenced for rape?" Sarnecki told SVT.

    Sarnecki argued that the film will have far-reaching consequences.

    "This right-wing idea of foreign men coming to Sweden to rape Swedish women will get an even deeper rooting," he said.

    READ MORE: Swedish Cop Grilled for Calling Gang Rape Migrant-Related 'Cultural Phenomenon'

    As of today, two Swedish parties, the Sweden Democrats and the Alternative for Sweden, are pushing for returning and deporting immigrants respectively.

    Related:

    Sweden Democrats Lash Out Against UN Refugee Quotas, Push for Repatriation
    Swedish Party Scolds 'Destructive Multiculturalism', Pledges Mass Deportations
    New Swedish Anti-Migrant Party: 'At Least' Hundreds of Thousands Will Have to Go
    'Jesus Didn't Flee to Sweden': Migration Issues Dominate Election Debate
    Young Swedes Disillusioned With 'Democratic' Rule, Want 'Pundits' to Take Over
    Outrage as Swedish TV Portrays Suspected Gang Rapists as 'Victims'
    88% of Sweden's Gang Rapists Have Foreign Background - Report
    'Men, Not Immigrants': Sweden Rules Out Mapping Rapists' Ethnicity
    Swedish Cop Grilled for Calling Gang Rape Migrant-Related 'Cultural Phenomenon'
    Tags:
    sexual abuse, rape, statistics, crime, migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of the Notting Hill Carnival
    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of Notting Hill Carnival
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse