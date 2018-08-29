Hungarian Prime Minister Suggests EU Security Depends on Italy's Migrant Policy

“The security of the European Union depends on Salvini’s success. We are urging him not to step back. We are ready to provide any possible assistance to protect borders,” Orban said at a joint press conference with the Italian Prime Minister, as quoted by the RaiNews2 broadcaster.
At the same time, Salvini urged French President Emmanuel Macron to refrain from “giving lessons to foreign governments” on the migrant issue and instead open France’s borders for migrant coming from Italy.
Hungary has long been critical of the European Union's open-door policy, initially introduced at the onset of the migration crisis, and opposed the mandatory migrant relocation quotas.
On Thursday, Salvini said that Italy was no longer a refugee camp and that his goal was to implement the toughest policy toward illegal migrants arriving in the country by sea, similar to the Australian "No Way" principle, which has cut nearly all access to the continent to migrants arriving by boat.
