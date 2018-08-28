Illegal Migrants Must Be Transported Back to Africa - Hungarian PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Tuesday that Europe needed a new European Commission and Parliament that would stand up for the protection of borders and the stopping of migration.

"Europe's security hinges on his (Salvini's) success," Orban said at a joint news conference with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in Milan.

Viktor Orban has been pursuing a tough line toward migrants since the refugee crisis broke out in Europe in 2015. After hundreds of thousands of migrants entered Hungary, Budapest built a border fence along its southern frontier to stop the inflow.

Harsh anti-immigration measures were a major part of his election campaign and remain one of the main topics in his current political agenda.

In early April, he won a third term as Hungarian PM and secured his Fidesz party a strong majority in the country's parliament.