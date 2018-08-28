Register
18:53 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nicky Verstappen Grave, Limburg MARCEL VAN HOORN / ANP / AFP

    EU's Most Wanted Man Suspected of Killing Dutch Boy 20 Years Ago Found in Spain

    © AFP 2018 /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    When a young boy's summer camp came to a tragic end his killer's new life on the run started and lasted 20 years in what became the Netherlands' most famous unsolved murder cases.

    In 1998, 11-year-old Nicky Verstappen was abducted while he slept in his tent during a summer camp in Limburg. The youngster was then sexually abused and killed. His body was found the next day in Brunssum, by then his murderer had vanished. 

    However, thanks to new technology and renewed efforts to investigate the killing, DNA discovered on Nicky's body and clothes have been traced to Jos Brech who was reported missing by his family in April 2018 after he failed to return from France. 

    Brech was subsequently tracked down by Spanish police to an isolated wood 50 kilometers from Barcelona in Castelltercol where he was living "in a tent next to a house that was used as a kind of commune," Spanish police said. 

    READ MORE: Dutch Prisoners Get a Special Cell Decoration — a Calendar of Unsolved Crimes

    According to Spanish newspaper El Pais, Brech was located after photo's of him were circulated by police in the Netherland's and he was recognized.

    Police also took DNA samples from 15,000 people in the Limburg area and discovered that DNA found on Nicky's body matched a relative of Brech who at this point had been missing since April. 

    It's since emerged Brech was known to police and was interviewed by officers in 1985 over an alleged sexual assault but the case didn't go any further. 

    The case of Nicky Verstappen has remained on the media agenda in the Netherlands due to the campaigning and research carried out by Dutch crime reporter and author Peter R. Vries. "Without his help, we would never have got this far," Nicky's mother said on TV and reported by El Pais. 

    "He has been a huge support for us and he has always been there, even during vacations," she said.

    Jos Brech, a former boy scout worker will be extradited from Spain to the Netherlands. 

    Related:

    Judge's Suicide Is Latest Twist in Notorious Unsolved French Murder Case
    Tags:
    paedophilia, sex offenders, crime, killer, murder, Spain, Barcelona, Netherlands, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of the Notting Hill Carnival
    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of Notting Hill Carnival
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse