Register
20:17 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Schizophrenia

    Paranoid Schizophrenic Set Fire to Herself After Years of Suicidal Thoughts

    © Flickr/ JustCallMe_♥Bethy♥_
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The London Fire Brigade said there was little that could have been done to prevent her death, bar banning the sale of petrol in cans.

    Lynsey Russell, 47, died of burns and inhaling toxic fumes after bursting into flames yards from a school in the affluent suburb of Richmond, south west London, on March 12 this year.

    Sixth form students at Christ's School are believed to have witnessed the tragedy from the upstairs windows of classrooms. 

    An inquest at West London Coroner's Court heard Lynsey was so badly burned her father, Chris Russell, was asked to identify her from CCTV footage at a nearby Shell petrol station, where she had bought the fuel in a can only moments earlier.

    Bus Driver Tried To Save Her Life

    Darren Woodhams, the lead fire investigator from London Fire Brigade, told the inquest a bus driver had spotted Miss Russell on fire by the side of the road and had doused the flames but it was too late to save her life.

    "Miss Russelll was seen on CCTV at a petrol station at 1pm buying a petrol can and filling it with petrol…Ten minutes later CCTV at a local school showed off screen a flash of flames and a few minutes later the bus driver saw a person in flames. He extinguished her. Fire crews and paramedics arrived but her injuries were too severe and life was pronounced extinct at 1.41pm," Mr. Woodhams told the inquest.

    "Is there anything anybody could have done?" asked the Assistant Coroner, Catherine Wood.

    "No. I know there were questions brought up about the sale of petrol can but I don't think anything could have been done," replied Mr. Woodhams.

    "Are there not restrictions on the sale of petrol canisters?" asked Ms. Wood.

    "There are age restrictions…but as long as you're old enough you can walk in and buy and fill a petrol container. There are legitimate reasons doing so," Mr. Woodhams said.

    Diagnosed With Paranoid Schizophrenia

    The inquest heard Miss Russell had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia many years ago and had suffered from suicidal thoughts for almost 20 years.

    A statement was read to the inquest by a mental health nurse who had seen her regularly.

    "Miss Russell had taken several overdoses and had poured paraffin over her head in 2004. In August 2017 she was found unresponsive after taking a significant overdose but was taken to hospital….In December 2017 she reported acute suicidal thoughts and planned to buy petrol from a petrol station to kill herself," Ernestina Mabunyunyu said.

    Ms. Mabunyunyu said Miss Russell suffered from severe psychotic episodes which included thinking she had two sets of parents and believing her pet dog had been replaced by an identical animal.

    The nurse went on annual leave on March 8 and was due to see Miss Russell again on March 15.

    Carer Was Running Late

    She said carers visited Miss Russell three times a day but on March 12 the deceased left home before a carer, who was running late, arrived.

    Dr. Olaf Biedrzycki, the forensic pathologist who carried out the post mortem examination, said Miss Russell's body showed no sign of natural disease and there were signs of any injury aside from the burns.

    "The fact that soot was found below the vocal cords suggested the deceased was alive when she was set on fire," said Dr. Biedrzycki in his report, which was read to the inquest.

    Dr. Mary Howlett, a consultant psychiatrist who had Miss Russell under her care since 2001, said she was a very difficult patient to treat as she did not respond to antipsychotic medications and had refused to take them because of the side effects.

    Heard Voices Telling Her to Kill Herself

    Dr. Howlett said Miss Russell's symptoms "fluctuated" and there had been times when she had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act due to severe auditory hallucinations in which she heard voices telling her to kill herself.

    "Would she not have been better off in a hospital environment?" asked the coroner.

    "It was explored a number of times. It was discussed in February 2018 but she did not want to be in hospital and her parents supported her in that and it was decided to work with her at home," replied Dr. Howlett.

    Ms. Wood, recording a narrative verdict, said in the absence of a suicide note she was unable to say definitely Miss Russell took her own life. 

    "She died as a result of her own actions, the intention being unknown," said Ms. Wood.

    She praised the bus driver who had doused the flames and said she hoped Miss Russell's parents would somehow be able to "move on" from the tragedy.

    Miss Russell's parents are understood to have been too distraught to be able to attend the inquest.

    Tags:
    coroner, schizophrenia, paranoia, fire, death, suicide, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of the Notting Hill Carnival
    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of Notting Hill Carnival
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse