Protest Rally Over Chemnitz Killing to Be Held in Dresden on Tuesday - Police

"Yes, there will be a rally today," a representative of Dresden police said.
According to the police, the rally, organized by right-wing activists, will begin at 3 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT). The police said they were expecting about 100 people to attend the rally and were ready to ensure security if the protest were to escalate.
Earlier this week, protest rallies were held in Chemnitz, where a 25-year old German national was killed on Sunday.
Far right activists participated in earlier protests: some of the slogans voiced at the rallies were against migrants.
