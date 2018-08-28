Protest Rally Over Chemnitz Killing to Be Held in Dresden on Tuesday - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A protest rally over a killing of a man in the city of Chemnitz, in Germany's Saxony, will be held in the state capital of Dresden later on Tuesday, the city police told Sputnik.

"Yes, there will be a rally today," a representative of Dresden police said.

According to the police, the rally, organized by right-wing activists, will begin at 3 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT). The police said they were expecting about 100 people to attend the rally and were ready to ensure security if the protest were to escalate.

On Monday, a Chemnitz court granted the police's request for the warrant for the arrest of two men, a Syrian citizen and an Iraqi national, suspected of dealing the deadly knife blows to the deceased.

Earlier this week, protest rallies were held in Chemnitz, where a 25-year old German national was killed on Sunday.

Far right activists participated in earlier protests: some of the slogans voiced at the rallies were against migrants.