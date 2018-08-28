30 Cops Assaulted 'in the Line of Duty' During London's Biggest Carnival

The number of people arrested following London's famous Notting Hill carnival is expected to rise after Scotland Yard revealed dozens of police officers have been hurt during the event.

Thirty police officers injured during Notting Hill carnival in London as arrests rose by 30 percent after Section 60 orders imposed and metal detector arches erected.

"Any assault on police is unacceptable," Commander Dave Musker in charge of policing carnival said in a statement.

— Insp Richard Berns (@MPSInspCamden) August 27, 2018

The attacks on the police officers, which included being spat at, has reignited the debate over whether officers with the Met should be provided with spit guards while a suspect is being arrested.

Head of London's Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick says spit guards or hoods should only be used in custody suites, not by front line officers during arrests.

Another horrendous assault. A suspect has bitten three Metropolitan Police Officers at the #NottingHillCarnival. One officer hospitalised. A #Bite/#SpitGuard would have prevented all of this. #ProtectTheProtectors pic.twitter.com/LjIZ1PeDui — Met Police Fed (@MPFed) August 27, 2018

British Transport Police officers are allowed to use spit hoods in arrests on London's streets while Met officers only have access to the hoods when suspects are in custody.

Spit hoods, according to Gracie Bradley Advocacy Manager for civil rights group Liberty are "degrading, dangerous and have been linked to deaths in custody," and says police officers "already have many tools at their disposal to defend and protect themselves."

— Sgt K (@SgtK_GMP) August 27, 2018

READ MORE: 'Spit Hoods' to Prevent Saliva Passing Infections to Police Trialled in London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed spit and bite guards which look like mesh hoods will only be used in custody suites.

Meanwhile "shocking" footage posted on social media under #NottingHillCarnival has emerged showing police officers being kicked while they arrest a man in Hackney.

— London 999 Feed (@999London) August 28, 2018

Despite the increase in the number of arrests and the attacks on officers, Commander Dave Musker expressed his thanks to those who peacefully celebrated carnival.

— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 27, 2018

"I am very pleased with the results of the screening arches and the Section 60 order; 36 offensive weapons were taken off the streets by my officers and 373 arrests were made over the course of the weekend, which we could expect to rise." Commander Dave Musker said.

The Section 60 orders allow a police officer to stop and search someone without suspicion in an area where police reasonably believe violence has or will occur.

READ MORE: UK Police Detain Dozens Over Weekend at Notting Hill Carnival in London (VIDEO)