Girl Who Spent '10 Mad Hours' With Wayne Rooney Claims to Quit SM Over Bullying

According to Laura Simpson, ill-wishers would ruin her party antics with negative comments. The revelation comes almost a year after the English striker was caught drunk driving in her car.

Laura Simpson, a woman who got involved in a drunk-driving scandal together with England football ace Wayne Rooney last year, announced a break from social media as some Rooney fans just won't let it go.

In an interview with Daily Star, a UK tabloid, the blonde bombshell 30-year-old confessed that she was still abused by people with unkind remarks both online and in public.

"I walk into a club and people just shout stuff at me — I won't be able to get away from that," she said, adding that all the publicity has made her stronger. "People's attitude hasn't knocked me down. I've come through stronger and I'm the better for it," she added.

Last September, former Everton striker Wayne Rooney was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving while sitting behind the wheel of Simpson's VW Beetle. She told the UK media that she had a "mad 10 hours" of drinking with the footballer during a night out. Later on, he pleaded guilty in court and received a two-year driving ban as well as 100 hours of community service.