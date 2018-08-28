Officers With Superb Memory Skills Help Investigate Skripal Case - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two officers with extraordinary abilities to memorize faces have been working on the investigation into the poisoning attempt on the life of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, UK media reported on Tuesday.

The two Scotland Yard detectives have been deployed from the beginning of the investigation, Sky News broadcaster reported, citing former detective chief inspector Mick Neville.

The detectives' talent is reportedly to focus on the less obvious parts of human faces, the parts that are not easy to change, unlike glasses or facial hair.

READ MORE: Ex-Russian Officer Sergei Skripal May Be Dead, His Niece Says

© AFP 2018 / Mandel Ngan US Yet to Promulgate 1st Round of New Anti-Russian Sanctions Over Skripal Case

The special squad was established in 2011 after unrest in London, when it emerged that some officers had better memory for faces than their colleagues.

Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious in the UK city of Salisbury in March after an exposure to what UK authorities claim to be a military grade nerve agent. Both have since been discharged from hospital. London has accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack. Russian officials have strongly refuted the allegations, stressing that they were groundless and pointing out that Moscow's request to assist in the investigation had remained unanswered.