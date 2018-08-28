Sexually Aroused Dolphin Zafar Forces Bathing Ban on Brittany Beach - Reports

All living things have needs. Zafar the dolphin, who has been terrorizing the coast of Brittany in a bid to find a mate, is no exception. Hopefully, he won't give up until true love finds him in the end.

The authorities of Landevennec, a small coastal community in western Brittany, have issued a temporary ban on bathing and diving at the local beaches amid concerns that a frisky dolphin called Zafar would pose a threat to the health of holidaymakers.

"I issued the decree to ensure safety… Several bathers were really afraid — he even lifted up a woman bather with his snout," town mayor Roger Lars said, as quoted by The Local.

Locals describe Zafar as having been a sociable dolphin before his horniness kicked in, but report that he has recently started to literally rock the boat near Landevennec, rubbing himself against vessels and chasing bathers.

The ban, which took effect on August 20, was removed on Monday after the marine mammal had apparently moved away from the coast to another area.

Dolphins can mate throughout the year but breeding tends to peak in warmer months. The mammals are known to engage in various types of sexual activity with other species, and have been known to sexually assault humans.