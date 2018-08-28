'Defend Europe': Violence Erupts at Anti-Immigrant Protests in Chemnitz

Hundreds of activists swarmed the streets of Chemnitz after the killing of a German man by two immigrants at a city festival on Sunday. They were seen chanting anti-immigrant slogans and holding signs reading "stop the refugee blood."

Right-wing activists have called for more people to join the protests that flared up in the Saxon city of Chemnitz after a German man was allegedly killed by two immigrants, The Independent reports.

Far right? Or ordinary Germans sick and tired of being attacked by Merkels migrants? #Chemnitz pic.twitter.com/PHU0kV9Kvv — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) 27 августа 2018 г.

Extra law enforcement has been called in to contain the spontaneous protests, after local police admitted to being unprepared for their scale.

Hundreds of demonstators were caught on camera clashing with left-wing activists and police and shouting anti-immigrant slogans such as "Foreigners get out" and "This is our city." Some of them carried banners that read "stop the refugee flood" and "defend Europe."

The death of a 35-year-old German man during an altercation involving

migrants on Sunday had sparked two days of violent protests in #Chemnitz.



At least six people were injured Monday as rival far-right and left-wing protesters clashed, @dpa reports. https://t.co/2tgRsq1bBI pic.twitter.com/A6MbGmDHBc — Dana Regev (@Dana_Regev) 28 августа 2018 г.

German government officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, have condemned the street rioters, who she said were "hunting down" foreigners.

#Chemnitz, #Germany, 26 August 2018: ~1000 neonazis hunt refugees and immigrants, attacking who does not look sufficiently german.

The far-right riding hate is now near of being the 2nd party.

Night falls on this #Europe of crystal. pic.twitter.com/RYn7Ucy9vK — rui borges (@homo_viator) 27 августа 2018 г.

Protesters flooded the streets of Chemnitz after Daniel Hillig, a 35-year-old German, was allegedly stabbed to death by a 23-year-old Syrian and a 22-year-old Iraqi following a verbal dispute at a local festival on August 26. The two suspects were taken into custody, with state prosecutors seeking an arrest warrant.

© AP Photo / Andreas Seidel Iraqi, Syrian Suspected of Killing German in Saxony Arrested, Police Brace for Protests

In 2015, amid the European migration crisis, Germany took in over one million refugees as part of what Chancellor Angela Merkel's called an "open-door policy." Ever since, multiple reports have attributed responsibility for gruesome murders and rape cases to immigrants and asylum-seekers living in Germany, provoking a vigorous public outcry over Merkel's immigration policy and igniting a row that threatened to break up her coalition government.

This year, Berlin has sought to avoid a repeat of the migration crisis. In order to tackle illegal immigration, the German interior ministry established ‘transfer centers' and ‘Anker centers' to hold and process migrants who had entered the country illegally.