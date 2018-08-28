Register
11:07 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters light fireworks during a far-right demonstration in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man has died and two others were injured in an altercation between several people of various nationalities in the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Sunday

    'Defend Europe': Violence Erupts at Anti-Immigrant Protests in Chemnitz

    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    Hundreds of activists swarmed the streets of Chemnitz after the killing of a German man by two immigrants at a city festival on Sunday. They were seen chanting anti-immigrant slogans and holding signs reading "stop the refugee blood."

    Right-wing activists have called for more people to join the protests that flared up in the Saxon city of Chemnitz after a German man was allegedly killed by two immigrants, The Independent reports.

    Extra law enforcement has been called in to contain the spontaneous protests, after local police admitted to being unprepared for their scale.

    Hundreds of demonstators were caught on camera clashing with left-wing activists and police and shouting anti-immigrant slogans such as "Foreigners get out" and "This is our city." Some of them carried banners that read "stop the refugee flood" and "defend Europe."

    German government officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, have condemned the street rioters, who she said were "hunting down" foreigners.

    Protesters flooded the streets of Chemnitz after Daniel Hillig, a 35-year-old German, was allegedly stabbed to death by a 23-year-old Syrian and a 22-year-old Iraqi following a verbal dispute at a local festival on August 26. The two suspects were taken into custody, with state prosecutors seeking an arrest warrant.

    Germany Anti-Migrant Protests After Killing
    © AP Photo / Andreas Seidel
    Iraqi, Syrian Suspected of Killing German in Saxony Arrested, Police Brace for Protests

    In 2015, amid the European migration crisis, Germany took in over one million refugees as part of what Chancellor Angela Merkel's called an "open-door policy." Ever since, multiple reports have attributed responsibility for gruesome murders and rape cases to immigrants and asylum-seekers living in Germany, provoking a vigorous public outcry over Merkel's immigration policy and igniting a row that threatened to break up her coalition government.

    This year, Berlin has sought to avoid a repeat of the migration crisis. In order to tackle illegal immigration, the German interior ministry established ‘transfer centers' and ‘Anker centers' to hold and process migrants who had entered the country illegally.

    Related:

    News Anchor With Thick Immigrant Accent on Swedish National TV Stirs Controversy
    Chemnitz Mayor Insulted Populace After Killing of German Citizen – AfD Member
    Germany to Shield 9/11 Plotter from CIA Amid Repatriation to Morocco – Report
    'Your Blood Is Palestinian': German Man Reportedly Harassed at Israeli Border
    'Go, Join the Bundeswehr!': German Military Pitches Service as Shooter Game
    Tags:
    murder, immigrants, protests, Angela Merkel, Chemnitz, Saxony, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse