Russian Embassy in Finland Monitors Murder Trial - Press Service

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Finland provides consular assistance to a Russian citizen facing a murder charge in the Finnish southeastern town of Mikkeli and is in contact with his lawyers, the embassy's press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Court hearings of the case of Russian national Artur Ziatdinov,… accused of murder, are underway in Finland. The embassy is monitoring the situation since the detention of the Russian citizen on November 2, 2017, and is providing him with consular assistance. An official from [the embassy's] consular department visited Ziatdinov in prison of the town of Mikkeli and is in contact with his lawyers," the press service said.

Finnish media reported in November that a foreign student was held on remand as he was suspected of stabbing to death another foreign student in Mikkeli. The Russian Embassy in Finland said earlier that a Russian citizen was detained in the southeastern town on suspicion of murder. The embassy's consular department received a corresponding notification from Finnish police. The hearing of the case started on Monday. Prosecutors demand life imprisonment for the Russian for an aggravated murder.

The court ruling in Ziatdinov's case is expected next month.