Downing Street Reveals Details of May, Erdogan Phone Talks

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May has discussed “the potential use of chemical weapons” in Syria in phone talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Downing Street said in a statement late on Monday.

On Saturday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that militants in Syria were preparing a provocation to accuse Damascus of using chemical weapons against civilians in the province of Idlib. The official noted that the unfounded statements by Western officials might be an indirect confirmation of the preparation of another act of aggression against Syria.

“This morning the Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with President Erdogan of Turkey … They discussed a number of their shared priorities. They both expressed their concerns about the escalating military action by the Syrian regime in north-west Syria putting millions of civilians at risk, and the potential for further – illegal – use of chemical weapons,” the statement read.

The sides also stressed the importance of maintaining stability in the Middle Eastern region and preventing the deterioration of humanitarian situation in Syria, according to the statement.

“They also discussed the Turkish economy and the Prime Minister noted the UK is a major investor and trading partner with Turkey, and wants to see the Turkish economy flourish. The Prime Minister said the UK would welcome a visit from Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister to discuss ways to enhance the trade relationship between Turkey and the UK,” the Downing Street added.

