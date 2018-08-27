Macron Not Likely to Seek Partnership with Russia, Turkey - French Party

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Although French President Emmanuel Macron voiced the need to take any practical steps toward making a strategic partnership with Russia and Turkey, he is unlikely to do so, as he is known for not following through with his foreign policy remarks, Damien Lempereur, spokesman for the Debout La France party told Sputnik on Monday.

"So on this particular issue today, we could think that the speech was made, as far as Russia and Turkey is concerned is a good one, but again, the problem is that he is not going to follow through with what he says… I think [European countries] already know that President Macron says something but does not do what he says, as far as foreign relations are concerned," Lempereur said.

READ MORE: German FM: Europe Should React to US Sanctions Targeting Russia, China, Turkey

He stated that any future strategic partnership with Russia that France would consider should start with the removal of EU sanctions on Russia.

"A strategic partnership should be done on economic and safety issues notably, but again for Russia, the first step for [a strategic partnership] should be to remove the sanctions," Lempereur said.

© AP Photo / Sebastien Nogier France's Macron Backs Tory MP Campaigning Against No-Deal Brexit

Earlier in the day, Macron, during the annual ambassadors' conference in Paris, said it was necessary for France to build a strategic partnership with Russia and Turkey since both nations were important for collective security and needed to be tied to Europe. The president outlined that Europe should launch a new dialogue on cybersecurity, chemical weapons and other areas of security, in particular, with Russia.

Macron previously expressed his desire to work on joint initiatives with Russia during his first state visit to the country in May, where a series of agreements on nuclear energy, Arctic development and finance were announced.