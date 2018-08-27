Iraqi, Syrian Arrested for Killing German in Saxony, Police Brace for Protests

Hundreds of people flooded the streets of the Saxon city of Chemnitz on August 26 following the death of a German man, who was allegedly killed in a fight with immigrants during a festival. While right-leaning activists are calling for new demonstrations online, and the local police are preparing themselves for a new wave of anti-migrant marches.

The District court of Chemnitz has issued an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old Syrian and a 22-year-old Iraqi who are suspected of killing a 35-year-old German man in the early hours of August 26, which triggered anti-migrant protests in Chemnitz. The city attorney's office has requested to arrest the suspects, who reportedly stabbed the man to death without any justification following a verbal dispute on Sunday night.They were detained on August 26 by the police, who are looking into motives and circumstances of the crime, according to the previously issued statement.

Besides this man, two other Germans were seriously injured and admitted to hospital after what authorities earlier called a "dispute between several people of different nationalities" during the city fest. Police were at first reluctant to release information about the suspects.

Information has been circulating online that the Germans tried to stand up for a woman who was being harassed. However, the police reported on Twitter, the investigation had found “no indications" that the conflict was preceded by harassment and called on people not to spread the speculations.

Protests, 'Hunting Down' Migrants

With vague reports from the police, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Chemnitz on August 26. Around 100 people gathered in one of the city squares to mourn the victim.

Chemnitz: Hundreds of people saying goodbye in mourning.

R.I.P. Daniel Hillig. 25 stab wounds.

Video aus Chemnitz. Rechtsextreme Hools und Nazis überrannten die völlig überforderte Polizei, zogen Richtung Innenstadt, wo es laut Beobachtern vor Ort zu Jagdszenen auf Migrant*innen kam.

​Later more than 800 people took part in protests. Some of them were identified by local press as far-right, shouting anti-migrant slogans. The counter-demonstrators were also taken to the streets. The anti-riot forces of police have been deployed.

#Chemnitz, #Germany, 26 August 2018: ~1000 neonazis hunt refugees and immigrants, attacking who does not look sufficiently german.

The far-right riding hate is now near of being the 2nd party.

Night falls on this #Europe of crystal.

Additionally, calls for revenge have been circulating online. Following the events, a video emerged on which a group of men allegedly attacked two foreigners.

​The German government has sharply condemned the idea of "hunting down” migrants. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said, adding "we will not accept such gatherings, hunting people of different appearance, of other origin, down or the attempt to spread hatred on the streets."

New Wave of Protests Awaited

The anti-Islamization movement PEGIDA is urging locals to continue protests in Chemnitz following the murder of the 35-year-old German.

"Muster strength from anger and sadness! Only together can we ensure that his death was not pointless," the regional branch of the movement posted the calls for the August 26 demonstration on their Facebook page. Similar urges are also spread through football fans’ groups on social media..

The police are preparing for further deployment, and have told the German outlet Franfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that they take the demonstration seriously.