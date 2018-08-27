Register
17:43 GMT +327 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Germany Anti-Migrant Protests After Killing

    Iraqi, Syrian Arrested for Killing German in Saxony, Police Brace for Protests

    © AP Photo / Andreas Seidel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    Hundreds of people flooded the streets of the Saxon city of Chemnitz on August 26 following the death of a German man, who was allegedly killed in a fight with immigrants during a festival. While right-leaning activists are calling for new demonstrations online, and the local police are preparing themselves for a new wave of anti-migrant marches.

    The District court of Chemnitz has issued an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old Syrian and a 22-year-old Iraqi who are suspected of killing a 35-year-old German man in the early hours of August 26, which triggered anti-migrant protests in Chemnitz. The city attorney's office has requested to arrest the suspects, who reportedly stabbed the man to death without any justification following a verbal dispute on Sunday night.They were detained on August 26 by the police, who are looking into motives and circumstances of the crime, according to the previously issued statement.

    Besides this man, two other Germans were seriously injured and admitted to hospital after what authorities earlier called a "dispute between several people of different nationalities" during the city fest. Police were at first reluctant to release information about the suspects.

    Information has been circulating online that the Germans tried to stand up for a woman who was being harassed. However, the police reported on Twitter, the investigation had found “no indications" that the conflict was preceded by harassment and called on people not to spread the speculations.

    Protests, 'Hunting Down' Migrants

    With vague reports from the police, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Chemnitz on August 26. Around 100 people gathered in one of the city squares to mourn the victim.

    ​Later more than 800 people took part in protests.  Some of them were identified by local press as far-right, shouting anti-migrant slogans. The counter-demonstrators were also taken to the streets. The anti-riot forces of police have been deployed.

    Additionally, calls for revenge have been circulating online. Following the events, a video emerged on which a group of men allegedly attacked two foreigners.

    ​The German government has sharply condemned the idea of "hunting down” migrants. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said, adding "we will not accept such gatherings, hunting people of different appearance, of other origin, down or the attempt to spread hatred on the streets."

    READ MORE: German Lawmaker Proposes Community Service by Migrants to Help Their Integration

    New Wave of Protests Awaited

    The anti-Islamization movement PEGIDA is urging locals to continue protests in Chemnitz following the murder of the 35-year-old German.

    "Muster strength from anger and sadness! Only together can we ensure that his death was not pointless," the regional branch of the movement posted the calls for the August 26 demonstration on their Facebook page. Similar urges are also spread through football fans’ groups on social media..

    The police are preparing for further deployment, and have told the German outlet Franfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that they take the demonstration seriously.

    Related:

    German Lawmaker Proposes Community Service by Migrants to Help Their Integration
    'Part of Education Misery in Germany is Related to the Migration Issue' - Prof
    German Minister Calls to Open EU Market to African Goods to Stem Migration
    Berlin Agreed With Madrid to Return Some Migrants From German Border
    Tags:
    murder, protest, migrants, PEGIDA, Chemnitz, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse