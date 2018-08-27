Register
16:03 GMT +327 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People demonstrate against Brexit on a balcony in London, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, as Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a speech focusing on Britain leaving the EU. The Foreign Office says Johnson will use a speech Wednesday to argue for an outward-facing, liberal and global Britain after the U.K. leaves the bloc

    'Chuck Chequers': Boris Johnson Warns UK Against Becoming EU's 'Perpetual Punk'

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The former UK foreign secretary has urged Britons to scrap Theresa May's Brexit plan, arguing that Greece has paid tremendously for failing to stand up to hardline negotiators from Brussels. His comments come at a time when London-Brussels negotiations have stalled on the issue of post-Brexit customs arrangements.

    In his weekly column in The Telegraph, high-profile Brexiteer Boris Johnson slammed Theresa May's soft Brexit proposal as a "historic mistake" that would turn Britain into a "perpetual punk of Brussels."

    He referred to the so-called Chequers plan, also known as Brexit white paper, which states that London and Brussels could enable the free movement of all goods, but not of people and services, and maintain a "common rulebook" for all goods. The EU has rejected the proposal, however, amid concerns that it would undermine the European single market.

    READ MORE: EU's Brexit Negotiator: May's Chequers Plan Incompatible With Bloc's Guidelines

    Johnson, a former British foreign secretary who resigned from office last month alongside former Brexit Secretary David Davis in protest against Theresa May's white paper, suggested that the Greek economic crisis was fueled by the Greek authorities' failure to tell EU negotiators to "get lost," and that with the UK leaving the bloc, its interests would be swept under the rug.

    Britain’s Foreign Minister, Jeremy Hunt said that a risk of a no deal Brexit is rising.
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    CEP Chairman Explains If No Deal Brexit Would Be Better than Bad Deal

    "Will the EU act in our interests and the interests of UK jobs and growth, or the interests of the EU? The answer is clear. It is written in graffiti all over Greece. Why, then, are we proposing to turn the UK, in important respects, into the perpetual punk of Brussels? Chuck Chequers."

    Earlier this month, Greece exited its three-year eurozone bailout program — a third one in eight years, prompting talks about economic recovery from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European officials.

    As Greece racked up massive government debt and plunged into deep recession following the 2007-2008 global financial crisis, the EU provided bailout money to the country to stop it from going bankrupt and to save the eurozone. The money was given in exchange for painful austerity measures, including pension cuts and tax increases, which has given rise to anti-establishment sentiment in Greece, toppling four governments and shrinking the local economy by a quarter.

    Related:

    Campaigners Want $6.4 Mln to Tackle Soros' 2nd Brexit Referendum Push – Reports
    Ex-EU Leader Van Rompuy Says No-deal Brexit 'Existential Threat' for UK
    The Nightmare After: 'Not Tonight' Lets Players Test-Drive Brexit Dystopia
    Second Brexit Referendum Not 'Off the Table' - Senior Labour MP
    Tags:
    negotiations, austerity, economic crisis, Brexit, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse