Ex-Nuncio Slams Pope Francis for Failure to Report McCarrick's Pedophilia Case

Former Vatican Ambassador to the US, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has released documents showing that the clergy had been aware of the accusations of pedophilia against the Archbishop in Washington, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

The whistleblower Vigano claims that Pope Francis was notified about the case of pedophilia after he was elected in 2013, however, did not take any measures to rectify the situation.

La Verita published a corresponding letter on Sunday where the newspaper appealed to the pontiff with a request to resign.

Several Catholic sources have noted that the accusations of Vigano should be treated with care because he is considered a representative of an anti-pope conservative wing of the Catholic hierarchy and he himself had been accused of misdeeds. Vigano's name was mentioned in a huge Vatican scandal, Vatileaks that exposed confidential documents.

In letters to Pope Benedict XVI, Vigano, who held a position in the state secretariat of Vatican, exposed corruption in the city-state. He is convinced that this was the reason why he was removed from the Vatican and sent to the US by the pontiff in 2011. He held this position until April 2016.

It is noteworthy that Vigano's revelations were released on the exact day Pope Francis completed his trip to Ireland where the subject of pedophilia had been touched upon by the church. The pope accepted that the Catholic clergy was responsible for the crimes committed by pedophile-priests.

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is suspected of pedophilia and allegedly had sexual relations with mature seminary students while he served as a priest. At the end of July, he resigned after pressure by US bishops.