Campaigners Want $6.4 Mln to Tackle Soros' 2nd Brexit Referendum Push – Reports

Globalist billionaire George Soros has repeatedly been accused of trying to meddle in Britain's withdrawal from the EU, in a last-ditch attempt to keep the UK in the bloc. He has donated hefty sums to pro-EU groups, including Best for Britain, which has campaigned heavily for a second Brexit referendum to be held.

Leave Means Leave campaigners, including former leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage, have announced plans to raise a £5 million ($6.4 million) war chest to take on Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros' drive to hold a second vote on Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

The Sun cited John Longworth, chairman of the Leave Means Leave campaign, as saying that the campaigners are "the David to the establishment's Goliath" but that they are "committed to winning this fight."

"We have been inundated with donations from tens of thousands of members of the public, appalled that Brexit is now in jeopardy," Longworth underlined.

He was echoed by Richard Tice, Vice Chairman and Treasurer of Leave Means Leave, who said that the campaigners will urge the public "to […] make it clear to fanatical Remainers who have infiltrated the Conservative Party and the Government that they lost the [Brexit] referendum and that we are leaving the EU in its entirety."

"Brexit is one of the most exciting and positive things to happen in the history of our great country. We will be able to embrace a new confidence, make our own decisions and adopt an outward, global view," Tice noted.

He also called for abandoning UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Chequers blueprint on Brexit and replacing it with a deal on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms.

His statement came a few days after Nigel Farage once again voiced his opposition to a possible second Brexit referendum, which he claimed would be "the Soros vote" not the people's one.

According to him, the British electorate has already indicated it wants to leave the EU via the 2016 referendum, suggesting that a fresh vote would be counterproductive.

In mid-May, The Daily Mail quoted a leaked dossier as saying that Best for Britain is due to launch a six-month campaign worth £5.6 million (about $7.5 million) to undermine and hinder the Brexit process. The dossier revealed that Soros will provide a large chunk of the required campaign funding.

Since June 2017, Soros has reportedly donated £400,000 (over $500,000) to reverse Britain's decision to leave the EU.

At least nine members of Theresa May's government have resigned over her Brexit blueprint, including former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis. Opposition is principally linked to May's readiness to continue adhering to European industry rules and regulations after Brexit, despite having no say in formulating them.

On June 23, 2016, the UK voted in a referendum to pull out of the bloc. The talks between Britain and Brussels are due to be finished by the end of March 2019, but London has been seeking a two-year transition period to smooth the exit, as well as guarantees of future ties with the EU.