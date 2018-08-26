French Government to Cut 4,500 Civil Servants Positions in 2019 - Prime Minister

PARIS (Sputnik) - The French government plans to cut 4,500 civil servants' positions in 2019 and another 10,000 positions in 2020, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in an interview published on Sunday.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised during his campaign to cut 120,000 state-paid workers, including 50,000 civil servants, over a five-year period in total. In 2018, as many as 1,600 civil servants' jobs have been cut to date.

"In 2019, we expect about 4,500 job cuts. In 2020, the figure will be over 10,000… For the state civil service, we will adhere to the president's goal to remove 50,000 positions by 2022," Philippe told Le Journal du Dimanche.

Reducing the number of civil servants is not the foundation, but the consequence of the transformation of governance reforms that are gaining momentum, the prime minister explained. The finance ministry and public broadcasting will be among the most affected by the cuts, he noted.

Nevertheless, there will also be recruitment in prioritized public sectors, including over 2,000 additional positions in law enforcement sector and 1,300 in justice, Philippe said.