Tourist Bus Overturns in Bulgaria: at Least 15 People Dead - Reports

In total there were 50 passengers on the bus, BGNES reported. Over 20 brigades of doctors from Sofia and nearby cities have been sent to the scene.

A tourist bus overturned in Bulgaria near the town of Svoge around 5:30 pm (1:30 GMT), killing at least 15 people, and injuring 27 others, the BGNES news agency reported.

According to preliminary information, low visibility might have caused the accident.

The bus has lost control, hit a few cars on its way and has come out of the roadway. The machine has overturned and has fallen from 20 meters to a ground below the road level. pic.twitter.com/phy73a1XbL — Ruslan Trad (@ruslantrad) August 25, 2018

Reacting to the tragedy, President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev reportedly canceled celebrations dedicated to the 141st anniversary of the heroic battles on Shipka in the Russian-Turkish liberation war of 1877-1878.

The country's Prime Minister, in his turn, announced that August 27 would be declared a day of national mourning.