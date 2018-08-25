Register
17:54 GMT +325 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, congratulates Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl as he attends the wedding of Kneissl with with Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, southern Austria, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018.

    'Customary Gesture': Austrian FM Says Putin Curtsey Not Sign of Submission

    © AP Photo / Roland Schlager/pool photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    President Vladimir Putin was a guest of honor at the wedding of Austrian Foreign Minister Karen Kneissl where he danced with the bride and made a speech.

    Responding to critics claiming that the deep curtsey she made after dancing with Vladimir Putin amounted to an act of submission, Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said that it was a customary gesture and that Putin had bowed to her first.

    "That was interpreted as an act of submission, but people who know me know I do not submit to anybody," Karin Kneissl said in an interview on Austrian radio ORF on Saturday.

    "If you've seen a ball opening, then you will have seen again and again that there is this curtsey at the end," she added.

    Kneissl said that, in keeping with tradition, she had invited the Austrian president and her fellow ministers to her wedding and on June 5, as President Putin was on a visit to Vienna, she also invited him to come over. She told him that she wanted to introduce him to her future husband.

    Designated Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl arrives for talks with Austria's President on December 17, 2017 at the Hofburg palace in Vienna
    © AFP 2018 / HERBERT PFARRHOFER / APA
    'Well-Known EU Critic': Meet Karin Kneissl, Austria's Future FM
    Kneissl added that even though Putin is not a close friend, she had had “fascinating conversations with him, including about the situation in the Middle East.”

    She emphasized the importance of personal contacts for “establishing an atmosphere of trust when dealing with complex situations which certainly exist also in our relations with Russia for various reasons.”

    Kneissl, a Middle East expert without political affiliation, has taken a lot of flak from political opponents over her bow to the Russian president, with some critics describing it as being detrimental to the country’s reputation.

    Her decision to invite Putin to her wedding had raised some eyebrows in Austria with former Federal Chancellor Franz Vranitzky saying that the visit by the Russian president was a "strange process that fits both domestic and foreign and socio-political purposes."

    MEP from the Austrian party The Greens Michel Reimon called on Kneissl to resign over Putin’s attendance at her wedding ceremony.

    READ MORE: Austrian FM's Wedding: WATCH Putin Dance, Congratulate Couple in German

    Karin Kneissl, 53, married businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in a ceremony in the city of Graz on August 18.

    Vladimir Putin spent about an hour at the ceremony where he danced with the bride, before flying to Berlin for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    Kneissl invited Putin to attend her wedding during his visit to Vienna on June 5.

    Related:

    Putin Dances With Austrian Foreign Minister at Her Wedding (PHOTOS)
    German Media Speculates About Putin Possibly Attending Schroeder's Wedding
    Tags:
    personal contacts, curtsey, wedding, dance, Karin Kneissl, Vladimir Putin, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Holes: Mysterious Chasms Peering Out From Amazing Places on Earth
    Spectacular Holes: Mysterious Chasms Peering Out From Amazing Places on Earth
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse