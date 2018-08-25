WWE Star Paige Takes Swipe at 'Creepy' Airport Staff for Gawking 'at Her Boobs'

Paige is a two-time Divas Champion and was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion in WWE's respective wrestling program.

Wrestling star Saraya Bevis, commonly known as Paige, has claimed on Twitter that a number of Transport Security Administration staffers were gaping on her while she was making her way through the airport building.

She tweeted: “To the men in TSA. Just check the pic and let us through,” adding that they would be better off not spending time “talking about my zodiac sign, staring at my boobs and winking at me a disturbing amount.”

“It’s not flattering. It’s creepy,” she summed up most resolutely, prompting many to voice their support and speak out on both genders’ habbits.

Even the universally discussed harassment issue was also brought in:

Humorous remarks and gif-images on the subject arrived in abundance, as well:

The wrestling bombshell, who grabbed two prizes at Divas championship and gloriously appeared on NXT, a professional wrestling television program, had to retire from the ring at the beginning of this year due to a neck injury and signed to WWE under her ring name, becoming an on-screen general manager of the SmackDown brand.

Last year, she notoriously became a victim of a revenge porn leak. At the time, revealing her deep inner pain, Paige left her fans crushed as she opened up on the incident saying it even made her think about suicide. She subsequently went through a much debated break-up with fiancé Alberto Del Rio.