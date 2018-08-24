Four People Dead, 20 Injured After Bus Falls off Bridge in Finland - Police

Three people were killed when a bus fell from an overpass onto railroad tracks in central Finland, the broadcaster YLE reported.

Train traffic on that stretch of the railway has been suspended and passengers are being transported by buses after the crash, Finnish railway operator VR stated.

"According to the latest information, four people have died, 20 passengers have been taken to Kuopio University Hospital for examination," local police reported.

Bussin jarrut pettivät Kuopiossa – kolme kuoli ja useita loukkaantui linja-auton ja henkilöautojen kolarissahttps://t.co/gaaROGhXwl Pysäyttävää. Kotikaupunki tuo vielä asian vielä lähemmäksi. Osanottoni uhrien omaisille. #Kuopio pic.twitter.com/27xeYhZ3jV — Samuli Voutila (@SamuliVoutila) August 24, 2018

Rescue operations are in progress, police and firefighters are working at the scene.

The incident occurred at about 3:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. GMT). According to the newspapers, the bus’s brakes malfunctioned. Five other cars were involved in the incident.