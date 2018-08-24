Register
13:48 GMT +324 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    MERS Coronavirus Particles

    Imported From Jeddah: Patient Diagnosed With UK's First Case of MERS Since 2013

    © Flickr / NIAID
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    A patient from the Middle East is being treated for the killer MERS virus in England, Public Health England has confirmed - and the body is now desperately trying to locate passengers who travelled on the same journey from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as the unnamed individual, fearing they too may be infected.

    The patient — a resident of the Middle East, whose name, age and gender cannot be released — flew into Manchester airport, was subsequently diagnosed at a hospital in Leeds, before being moved to a specialist centre in Liverpool.

    MERS, caused by the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, kills a third of those it afflicts — it has no known cure, and is considered one of the 10 most urgent threats to humanity by the World Health Organization, along with alarming viruses Ebola and Zika, which have both caused brutal pandemics in since 2014.

    Poorly understood by virologists, MERS produces many of the same symptoms as a common cold — but can fatally lead to pneumonia and kidney failure. It can be spread by touching infected camels, or infected individuals.

    As a result, Public Health England are seeking to contact anyone who had "close and sustained" contact with the patient — particularly those who flew from Jeddah with Saudi Arabian Airlines on flight SV123 August 16.

    A Rarity

    It's only the fifth case of MERS to be diagnosed in England — but comes not long after Public Health England warned the risk of "imported cases" in the UK was high and rising, and health professionals "should remain vigilant".

    In particular, the organization expressed anxiety over Muslim Britons contracting the virus during ‘Hajj' or ‘Umrah' — pilgrimages to Mecca that every Muslim's duty to complete. Around four million Muslims from around the world take part in the former each year, with an estimated 25,000 hailing from the UK.

    Police officers wearing masks as a precaution against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) stand guard during a rally in Seoul, South Korea
    © AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
    Police officers wearing masks as a precaution against Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) stand guard during a rally in Seoul, South Korea
    Nonetheless, the disease is largely restricted to the Arabian Peninsula, with over 90 per cent recorded in Saudi Arabia. However, there a numerous instances of the disease being exported to France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

    In all, around 2,230 cases of MERS and 791 deaths have been reported to the WHO since it was first identified in 2012.

    Worrying

    The troubling news follows mere hours after the first case of donovanosis — a rare sexually transmitted disease causing flesh-eating ulcers to appear near an individual's genitals — was diagnosed in the UK. The STD is typically only found in tropical regions, including parts of India, Papua New Guinea, the Caribbean, central Australia and southern Africa.

    Passengers get their temperature checked as part of preventive measures against the spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) at the Hong Kong international airport on June 5, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / Philippe Lopez
    Passengers get their temperature checked as part of preventive measures against the spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) at the Hong Kong international airport on June 5, 2015
    Although the virus, also known as granuloma inguinale, is treatable with mere antibiotics, infected individuals should seek medical attention quickly. Even with antibiotic use, patients are still at risk of relapse for six to eight months post-treatment. The disease is also a risk factor in the transmission of HIV.

    Related:

    Number of People Infected by Zika Virus in UK Rises to 60 - Reports
    UK to Send 750 Troops to Help Contain Ebola Virus in Sierra Leone: Reports
    Ebola Virus May Pose Major Threat to UK - Reports
    Seven New Cases of MERS Emerge in Saudi Arabia – Health Ministry
    Tags:
    pandemic, Zika, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), MERS, Ebola outbreak, virus, Public Health England, World Health Organization, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Tango World Championship: Russian Duo Grabs First Prize in Stage Category
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse