Ex-West Ham Star Slapped With Jail Term After Offering Ex-Wife for Sex

Tomas Repka, who famously played for the British Hammers in the 2000s, has appealed a judge’s verdict over his revenge porn case.

Tomas Repka, a former West Ham United star, who was at some point signed from Fiorentina for a record £5.5-million fee, is facing a jail term for placing three fake adverts offering his ex-wife and former Playboy model Vlad’ka Erbova as an escort, according to Radio Praha.

Having been sentenced to six months in prison by a Brno court, the Czech defender has appealed the verdict, and is currently waiting for the court to look into his plea and decide if he should go to jail pending the outcome. Meanwhile, his current girlfriend, TV presenter Katerina Kristelovba was found to be an accomplice and was subsequently fined £1,750 for her role in the affair.

Erbova “collapsed” when she “found out who had done it,” The Sun quoted her as saying during the court hearing, with Repka responding in a bid to defend himself:

"I wasn't able to see my son, and the situation escalated."

Repka expressed contrition over the case, saying “it was wrong” of him. “But my relationship with my ex-wife was not good,” he pointed out.

The Czech footballer had been previously fined for failing to pay child support, as well as drunken driving. The Mirror reported in May that Repka and his ex-wife had finally resolved a legal dispute over unpaid child support fees in 2015.

Repka made 167 appearances for the West Ham club between 2001 and 2006.

