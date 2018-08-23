German Court Arrests Russian Citizen Detained on Suspicion of Terrorism

"The Federal Court's investigative judge ruled today, on August 23, 2018, to place 31-year-old Russian citizen Magomed-Ali S. in pre-trial detention," the press release read.
The announcement was made a day after the police detained Magomed-Ali S., on the basis of an arrest warrant dated August 9, 2018. The operation was conducted by a special unit of the federal criminal police and the Berlin criminal police. The man is suspected of preparing a serious crime against the state "with the use of explosives."
