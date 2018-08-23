Register
18:33 GMT +323 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) Ukrainian nationalist protesters and military veterans take part in a blockade against ongoing trade with the Donbass self-proclaimed republics, on February 23, 2017, in Kryvyi Torets railway station, Donetsk region

    Elections in Donbass to Depend on Kiev Extending Special Status Law – Think Tank

    © AFP 2018 / Aleksey FILIPPOV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The possibility of the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk holding elections this year will depend on whether or not Ukrainian authorities decide to prolong a law that grants the Donbass region a special status, the director of the Russian Center for Current Policy think tank told Sputnik.

    "Holding votes in order to elect members of government bodies in Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) this year will entirely depend on Ukraine’s readiness to implement the Minsk agreements and prolong the law on Donbass’ special status. If Kiev once again decides to play [a game], manipulate the situation and put off or refuse to prolong this law for any reason, be it the pre-election situation or other pretexts made up by [Ukrainian President Petro] Poroshenko and his team, this may result in the republics holding elections," Chesnakov said.

    The DPR and LPR were interested in putting off their elections "given the international context and the need to implement all the agreements as part of the Minsk accords," the expert suggested.

    "Of course, the prolongation of the law on the special status [of Donbas] is one of the requirements stipulated by the Minsk agreements. If Kiev does not extend the law, this would mean that it formally withdraws from these accords," the expert pointed out.

    READ MORE: Memorial Service for Slain Rossiya Segodnya Journalist Stenin Held in Donbass

    Viktor Yanukovich, who earlier declared himself to be the legitimate President of Ukraine, after a news conference in Rostov-on-Don
    © Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
    Former Ukrainian President's Case Based on Political Lynching – Lawyer
    Kiev's offensive against Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the newly formed government at the time, started in April 2014. The conflict, which has claimed over 10,000 lives according to UN figures, is still ongoing.

    Efforts to stabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine have been made by the Normandy Four group comprising Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany. In particular, the Normandy Four brokered the Minsk peace accords, which were signed by the sides to the conflict in a bid to end hostilities in the area. The agreements stipulate the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the region, granting the special status to specific Donbass areas by the Ukrainian authorities, and launching the talks between the warring parties on holding elections in these territories.

    READ MORE: Kremlin Aide Says Putin, Trump Discussed Issue of Donbass Referendum in Helsinki

    In October 2017, the Ukrainian parliament prolonged the law on the special status of the eastern Ukrainian region for 12 months, meaning that the legislation is due to expire soon. According to the law, special status, which would authorize the regions to hold local elections, has yet to take effect, since a number of conditions included in the legislation, specifically the withdrawal of "illegal groups" from the area, have not been implemented. Elections to pick the DPR head and members of the local parliament are slated for this fall.

    Related:

    Donetsk People’s Republic Launches Representative Office in Helsinki
    Ukrainian Military Shell Donetsk – DPR Militia
    Ukraine’s Forces Shell Donbass Ceasefire Center in Donetsk - DPR
    DPR Minister Wounded in Assassination Attempt in Donetsk - Source
    Tags:
    votes, government, elections, Donbass, Donetsk, Ukraine, Lugansk
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases Highest-Earning Female Athletes List
    Rich and Famous: Forbes Releases List of Highest-Earning Female Athletes
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse