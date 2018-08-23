German Prosecutors Charge 2 Iraqi Nationals Suspected of Being Daesh Members

BERLIN (Sputnik) – The German Public Prosecutor General’s Office said it had brought charges against two Iraqi nationals suspected of being members of the Daesh* terror group, who participated in the execution of a high-ranked Iraqi official.

"On August 9, 2018, the Public Prosecutor General’s Office submitted charges against Iraqi nationals Raad A., 42, and Abbas R., presumably 19, to Berlin's highest court," the prosecutors said in a statement.

According to German investigators, both indicted individuals joined Daesh in 2014 after the terrorists captured the Iraqi city of Mosul in June of that year.

Raad A. held top positions in the group’s Mosul cell and was in charge of financial matters. Abbas R. was engaged in patrolling the city, bringing weapons to the Daesh strongholds and taking bodies of killed Shia women out of Mosul.

Both individuals participated in the execution of a high-ranked Iraqi official in October 2014.

Raad A. arrived in Germany in 2015, after which he attempted to recruit two men and convince one of his supporters to commit an act of terrorism. Raad A. and Abbas R. were captured in May 2017 in a separate case. They were arrested last September.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia