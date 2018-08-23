Brexit Secretary Says Hard Brexit Wouldn’t Be ‘Doomsday’, Deal Remains Priority

In recent months, politicians and economists have issued countless warnings about the consequences of a hard Brexit on the UK economy, urging negotiators to ensure Britain doesn’t exit the union without a deal in place.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday the British government must be prepared for a no-deal Brexit, though he claimed he remains “confident” that negotiators will be able to agree a deal with Brussels.

“I remain confident a good deal is within our sights, and that remains our top, and overriding, priority. If the EU responds with the level of ambition and pragmatism, we will strike a strong deal that benefits both sides. But, we must be ready to consider the alternative. We have a duty, as a responsible government, to plan for every eventuality,” Minister Raab said in a speech on August 22.

Raab, who was only recently appointed Brexit secretary, following David Davis’ resignation, insisted that a no-deal Brexit wouldn’t be “doomsday”, somewhat contrary to warnings issued by economic bodies and trade organization.

Furthermore, he rejected claims that Britain would face a “sandwich famine” under any circumstances and insisted the military wouldn’t be drafted in to distribute food supplies.

The Brexit secretary made the comments as the government begins releasing technical notes and documents outlining its contingency plans in the event of a hard Brexit.

Moreover, he said that talks between the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are already being arranged to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Despite negotiations being at an advanced stage, with the deadline less than eight months away, some politicians and campaigners are still calling for a second referendum to be held, especially if negotiations fail to yield a trade deal.

Tom Brake, spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, expressed his party’s support for a fresh vote, saying, “The choice between a catastrophic Brexit no-deal and the rejected Chequers plan is no choice at all. That's why the Liberal Democrats think the public deserves a vote on the final deal and a chance to exit from Brexit.”

