UK Ready to Agree With EU to Avoid Cross-Border Funds Disruption - Reports

UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab earlier in the day announced that the government to release new plans on how to keep stability and minimize the Brexit impact in various fields.

On Thursday the UK government published the first 25 of more than 70 papers on Brexit, covering relations between the country and the EU in the event of a no-deal Brexit scenario. The documents include information about various areas, including financial services, nuclear materials, medical issues, tariff regulations and many others.

According to the documents, the UK will accept some EU rules even in the case of a no-deal Brexit, in order to maintain stability. London would also allow EU financial service firms to continue operating in the country for up to three years.

The government has also published advice for businesses and individuals on how to protect themselves in case the UK leaves the bloc without a deal, adding that "people and businesses should not be alarmed" by these plans.